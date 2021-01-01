GJA Regional Chairman Urges Journalists To Uphold Professional Standards In 2021

Listen to article

Journalists have again been reminded to jealously guard against any act that could drag the hard-won reputation of the inky fraternity in the mud in 2021 and beyond.

To this end, they should ensure that they discharge their duties with due diligence, professionalism as their contribution toward peace and development in society.

In a New Year Message issued in Sunyani, Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Regional Chairman responsible for Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions admonished media practitioners in the country not to be intimidated by politicians, religious groups or the business class in discharging their lawful duties but always ensure that they are feeding the public with the right information at the right time.

Please find below the full text of the Press Statement issued by the Regional GJA Chairman

New Year’s message from Chairman of GJA (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions)

PRESS RELEASE

On behalf of the Executives of the GJA, (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions), it is my pleasure and honor to extend greetings to you as we stand on the cusp of 2021.

I am humbled, once again, to open another new year with you as the Chairman of this unmatchable Association that has faced numerous challenges but realized many a success in the past year.

As we enter 2021, we do so with the pragmatism that it will not all be smooth sailing for us as an association or as individual media practitioners, but we have the hope that we can use our skills and abilities to surmount every challenge to achieve greatness.

2020 has been an interesting and pivotal year for us as an Association and for individual members of our fraternity.

We will continue to provide training opportunities for members as those become available and we implore you, our members, to take advantage of these opportunities.

Media practitioners continue to provide invaluable service to their publics by providing information, entertaining and being the conduit between the public and newsmakers.

I applaud you for your efforts, sometimes, under very difficult and trying circumstances. While I do not wish to focus on the negatives, it is important for us to reflect on some of our challenges to prepare us better for the future.

A great number of our members continue to be subjected to intimidation, threats and harassment about which we are gravely concerned.

Do not allow the forces of government, business, and religion or of any other group, organization or agency to deter you from your role as the purveyor of critical information to the public.

In 2021 the GJA in the three Bono Regions will continue to build on our relationship with media practitioners, designing programs and activities in areas of mutual interest.

We will continue to explore avenues to attract more members and continue our focus on professional development. Our discussion with members on pertinent issues will be intensified.

Be careful to arm yourself with the right information and knowledge of the standards that govern our professional so you will be able to stand the tests that will present themselves.

I encourage you to maintain your integrity and independence and do not allow yourselves to be used by partisan political interests in the execution of your duties.

I wish you all the best in 2021 and give you the assurance that the GJA will continue to stand with you to protect the independence, integrity and the role of the media in our society.

.......SIGNED.......

LARRY PAA KWESI MOSES

GJA CHAIRMAN (BONO, BONO EAST AND AHAFO REGIONS)