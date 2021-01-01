Ghanaians will see major transformation in our second term – Bawumia assures

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia says Ghana will become a reference point in economic development in Africa and the sub-region in the next four-year term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He believes the country will experience a major transformation throughout the second of President Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Bawumia has thus urged all Ghanaians to play contributory roles to make Ghana a haven for the general population.

The Vice President made the remarks when he joined members of the Power Chapel Worldwide at Tanoso in the Ashanti region for the 31st Watchnight service.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure that the country Ghana is made a haven for the collective settlement and not just for a selected few. There is no doubt in my mind that some significant foundation has already been laid for accelerated development, and we are confident that he who has begun the good work will help us to bring it to perfect completion. I am excited about the future of Ghana. We are going to be one of the powerhouses in Africa by the grace of God. We are only just beginning and so the next four years, we will see a major transformation in Ghana”, Dr. Bawumia assured.

The Vice President also joined congregants at the St. Cyprians Anglican Cathedral where he reiterated the need for all Ghanaians to maintain the peace in the country.

Other churches in the Kumasi metropolis were full as congregants attend the watch night events.

A Resident Pastor at the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Josh Obeng wants believers to enter the new year with a renewed hope.

“2020 was a very difficult year and this whole Coronavirus hit us. But by the grace of God, every Ghanaian that is alive today has a cause and a reason to thank God. Our message for next year is that there is hope for 2021 because we are alive. There is still hope for the many things we want to do or see as a country. So we need to rejoice and praise God for the possibility in 2021”, he said.