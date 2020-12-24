Prestea Huni-valley constituents join Barbara Oteng-Gyasi as she holds thanksgiving service

Residents of Prestea Huni-valley constituency on Sunday, December 20, joined the outing Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, for a thanksgiving service at the Bogoso Methodist and Fountain of Life Church.

The move afforded the MP to express gratitude to almighty God, leadership of religious groups and constituents for peaceful conduct of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election in the constituency.

The legislator, who was optimistic of retaining her seat taking into consideration her remarkable achievements was joined by congregants to sing and dance to the glory of God for granting the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory.

Despite her defeat in the December polls, the MP was grateful to constituents for reposing confidence in her to represent them in Parliament as a first timer in 2016.

The MP who doubles as Minister responsible for tourism, arts and culture, used the occasion to extend her appreciation to the rank and file of the NPP for their support over the years.

As part of her 'Aseda (Thank you) Tour', the minister visited communities in her area where she called on traditional leaders to show her appreciation for their unflinching support.

She disclosed that, apart from leaving behind an indelible legacy, she will ensure the completion of all infrastructural projects she initiated and also continually offer support to constituents through her Wassa Hemaa Foundation, to ensure their well-being.