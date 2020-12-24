ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.12.2020 Social News

Prestea Huni-valley constituents join Barbara Oteng-Gyasi as she holds thanksgiving service

By Desmond Nana Osei
Prestea Huni-valley constituents join Barbara Oteng-Gyasi as she holds thanksgiving service
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Residents of Prestea Huni-valley constituency on Sunday, December 20, joined the outing Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, for a thanksgiving service at the Bogoso Methodist and Fountain of Life Church.

1223202082421-udoxkcvn22-8et2x k n kjwvq m g 8t0xm

The move afforded the MP to express gratitude to almighty God, leadership of religious groups and constituents for peaceful conduct of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election in the constituency.

1223202082421-4w3reu5gb0-otkvn k n 0y442 m g njq41

The legislator, who was optimistic of retaining her seat taking into consideration her remarkable achievements was joined by congregants to sing and dance to the glory of God for granting the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory.

1223202082422-tdoxkbum22-uypcs k n ferrm m g tow63

Despite her defeat in the December polls, the MP was grateful to constituents for reposing confidence in her to represent them in Parliament as a first timer in 2016.

1223202082422-4v2rdu5ga0-0f72y k n lkxws m g 8u1yo

The MP who doubles as Minister responsible for tourism, arts and culture, used the occasion to extend her appreciation to the rank and file of the NPP for their support over the years.

1223202082422-c4w263d7pp-1i830 k n o4bav m g c82cr

As part of her 'Aseda (Thank you) Tour', the minister visited communities in her area where she called on traditional leaders to show her appreciation for their unflinching support.

She disclosed that, apart from leaving behind an indelible legacy, she will ensure the completion of all infrastructural projects she initiated and also continually offer support to constituents through her Wassa Hemaa Foundation, to ensure their well-being.

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei

Western Regional ContributorPage: DesmondNanaOsei

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ablekuma Central want Akufo-Addo to re-appoint MCE
23.12.2020 | Social News
A/R: Man stabbed to death over GHC12.50 by his friend at Ntiri- Buoho
23.12.2020 | Social News
Churches, Mosques no longer complying with COVID-19 restrictions - NCCE
23.12.2020 | Social News
ECG asked to replace burnt electric poles on Teshie Bush Road
23.12.2020 | Social News
Take personal security seriously in Yuletide - Ho Police
23.12.2020 | Social News
Avoid buy-one-get-one-free adverts in Christmas — Volta FDA warns
23.12.2020 | Social News
Free covid-19 water ends on December 31
23.12.2020 | Social News
COVID-19: Flights from UK will be canceled if necessary – Gov't
23.12.2020 | Social News
Market fires: Otukonor’s driver released; No charges against him
23.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Newly elected Assin North MP renounced his Canadian citizens...
15 minutes ago

EC has not treated the NDC fairly. It has not been impartial...
16 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line