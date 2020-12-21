Agyinasare presents 10-point note to Akufo-Addo to slash ministers; says 'more than 80 ministers waste of our resources'

A small country like Ghana having more than 80 ministers of state at the presidency is a waste of resources, Most Rev Dr Charles Agyinasare has said in his sermon on Sunday, December 20.

In a 10-point note to the incoming government about the things it should and should not do, the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International said the number of ministers in the next government must reduce.

He said: “A small country like ours that is always having a budget deficit and looking for foreign aid to balance our budget should not have more than 80 ministers, otherwise, it would be a waste of our resources”.

Most Rev Dr Agyinasare added: “There should be a significant reduction of the staff in the flagstaff house”.

The Akufo-Addo government has some 125 ministers and deputies.

Most Rev Dr Agyinasare also warned against “reckless spending” by the new government, saying: “The government would not spend our monies recklessly by incurring judgement debts and excessive borrowing”.

Ghanaians, he noted, “want prudent use of our scarce national resources”.

Read below the 10 points of dos and don’ts listed for the government by Most Rev Dr Charles Agyinasare:

This year has been a very eventful one; and, as one of the people who pray consistently for this nation and its leaders as a matter of duty, I hold a very firm and unwavering belief that Ghana will continue to be better.

However, speaking about the things that must change is as important as our prayer. Demanding accountability from our leaders is very important, hence my comments as a good citizen of Ghana.

These are things I have been talking about for some time now, but I think it’s important to reiterate this FOR THE INCOMING GOVERNMENT.

Know that after the second year, we would ask for accountability on the things stated.

1. Security of civil and public service

That they would deliver to us a civil and public service that is non-partisan and staff would have security of service.

2. Completion of Projects

The government should give us credible & visible reports we can all see of the completion of projects started by past governments being completed and used.

The affordable houses built by previous governments must be completed and used (either by our teachers, nurses, police etc).

3. No more tribal politics

That tribal politics would not be upheld any longer in our body politic.

4. No more reckless spending by the government

The government would not spend our monies recklessly by incurring judgement debts and excessive borrowing.

Ghanaians want prudent use of our scarce national resources.

A small country like ours that is always having a budget deficit and looking for foreign aid to balance our budget should not have more than 80 ministers, otherwise, it would be a waste of our resources.

There should be a significant reduction of the staff in the flagstaff house.

5. Same rules apply for all

That politicians would not have different rules apply to them than the citizens. We don’t want a nation where politicians don’t abide by the laws they make for the citizens.

6. No more politics of insults

Our government should stop branding critics as opposition elements and unleashing its attack dogs on those who criticize her because we want the best for our country.

7. Be swift to fight corruption.

When there are allegations or exposés of corruption, it should be properly investigated, findings made public, and those culpable brought to book.

8. Other pillars of society appreciated

That the political class would not sideline the other pillars of society. (every-thing in this nation can’t be politics. If we sideline the other pillars of society and make everything political, then when even our football team plays, politicians would take the glory and also of the fall for their performance. When court cases are won or lost, politicians would be held accountable. When people commit a crime it will become political. Eventually, ordinary citizens like you and me would be the victims.)

9. Freedom of speech and expression

That they would ensure that our democracy allows us freedom of speech and we would not be afraid to share our opinion. (our constitution guarantees freedom of speech, but we must strive to build a nation where people don’t feel intimidated for sharing their opinions. There are lots of people who say they don’t want to talk simply because they would be insulted and slandered.

It’s more dangerous when political actors make it seem that non-political ac-tors cannot and should not say anything even when there is a cause, because they must be for either one party or the other.

Over the years, I have met brilliant Ghanaians in and outside this country who are doing wonderful things for other nations and yet they tell you they don’t want to be part of this nation because once you talk, criticise or do something, you would be branded and dealt with. We all don’t need to be politicians to speak our minds about the nation’s direction.

10. We need a strong and responsible opposition

That whoever is in power would allow strong opposition tv and radio stations (because without a strong opposition, we are a one-party state). What we need in this country is not just a strong opposition party but a strong and responsible opposition. Our 4th republic history has shown that we keep alternating between 2 parties. We don’t need a tit-for-tat affair).

To God be the glory.

Merry Christmas and get ready for a faith filled 2021.

Most Rev Dr Charles Agyinasare

---classfm