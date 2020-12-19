ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.12.2020 Regional News

Remember Your Roots, Come Home And Invest-Bono Citizens Urged

Harriet Osei-Amoah OwusuHarriet Osei-Amoah Owusu
Listen to article

The Head of Priority Banking at the Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs Harriet Osei-Amoah Owusu has called on the natives of Bono, living and working outside the shores of the region to show interest in the development of the Region by regularly visiting home and acquainting themselves with the happenings in the region.

Speaking to Suncity news in Sunyani, the banker and philanthropist charged the people of Bono descent to explore their roots and find out the right support that will benefit the people of the Region.

She added that the people of the region are the resources needed to develop it and called for collaboration between those within and outside to work together for the betterment of the revered region.

She continued that individualism must give way for collaboration between those living in the region and those living outside to work together for the change they crave to see in the Region to take place.

Similar sentiments have been shared by Honorable Kwadwo Agyei Darko, former local government minister and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, who is also a native of the Region expressed similar frustrations when he featured on Suncity Morning show ahead of election 2020.

He had lamented that the slogan “Bonokyempem duodu akwa” to wit, they will hate you when you make it ahead of them in life, has eaten into the spine of the people of the region so much that some of them even fail to acknowledge their origin as the citizens of the Region unless they are subjected to interrogation, just to avoid asking them for help.

Mrs Owusu had travelled with her family to Nsoatre her hometown to share the joy of yuletide with the less privileged.

The event, which took place at the Nsoatre Community Centre on Friday, 18th December 2020 was dubbed Open Mall Concept and it attracted over 700 benefactors. Priority was given to disabled, widows, the aged, orphans and poor and needy.

She is already impacting on the lives of the widows, children, physically impaired and aged with showers of Christmas gifts in and around her home town.

She pleaded on the well-meaning natives of the region to emulate same.

Story by; Mark Abisah/ Suncity 97.1 FM-Sunyani

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
SOS-NBU beats MTN, Zoomlion, et al to win the Social Impact of the year
19.12.2020 | Regional News
ARAP Hands Over Vehicles to CHRAJ to monitor and evaluate activities in the regions
17.12.2020 | Regional News
ABANTU and the Women's Manifesto commends Jean Mensa for successful 2020 elections
17.12.2020 | Regional News
Bold steps are required to advance equitable human progress while easing planetary pressure, new UNDP report
16.12.2020 | Regional News
Upper West: Residents of Guo share dirty water with animals
16.12.2020 | Regional News
Kotoka Int. Airport takes its turn of the 3rd phase of disinfection
15.12.2020 | Regional News
First ever open mall concept to be held at Nsoatre
15.12.2020 | Regional News
Obuasi  East MP partners NBSSI to promote trade and industry
15.12.2020 | Regional News
$1m per constituency: It is never true we are just into toilet construction---Middle Belt Authority
15.12.2020 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Otumfuo installs new Asafohene
4 hours ago

WR: NDC march to demand Tarkwa, Essikado-Ketan seats
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line