Remember Your Roots, Come Home And Invest-Bono Citizens Urged

The Head of Priority Banking at the Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs Harriet Osei-Amoah Owusu has called on the natives of Bono, living and working outside the shores of the region to show interest in the development of the Region by regularly visiting home and acquainting themselves with the happenings in the region.

Speaking to Suncity news in Sunyani, the banker and philanthropist charged the people of Bono descent to explore their roots and find out the right support that will benefit the people of the Region.

She added that the people of the region are the resources needed to develop it and called for collaboration between those within and outside to work together for the betterment of the revered region.

She continued that individualism must give way for collaboration between those living in the region and those living outside to work together for the change they crave to see in the Region to take place.

Similar sentiments have been shared by Honorable Kwadwo Agyei Darko, former local government minister and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, who is also a native of the Region expressed similar frustrations when he featured on Suncity Morning show ahead of election 2020.

He had lamented that the slogan “Bonokyempem duodu akwa” to wit, they will hate you when you make it ahead of them in life, has eaten into the spine of the people of the region so much that some of them even fail to acknowledge their origin as the citizens of the Region unless they are subjected to interrogation, just to avoid asking them for help.

Mrs Owusu had travelled with her family to Nsoatre her hometown to share the joy of yuletide with the less privileged.

The event, which took place at the Nsoatre Community Centre on Friday, 18th December 2020 was dubbed Open Mall Concept and it attracted over 700 benefactors. Priority was given to disabled, widows, the aged, orphans and poor and needy.

She is already impacting on the lives of the widows, children, physically impaired and aged with showers of Christmas gifts in and around her home town.

She pleaded on the well-meaning natives of the region to emulate same.

Story by; Mark Abisah/ Suncity 97.1 FM-Sunyani