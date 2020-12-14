U/E: Two more killed after renewed clashes at Kassena-Nankana

Police reports that two more people have been confirmed dead, bringing to total, three, the number of persons who have been killed following renewed clashes between the people of Doba and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana municipal and Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The clashes have centred around a land dispute.

According to the Navrongo police command, one pump action gun, three single-barreled guns, an AK-47 and ammunition have been retrieved from the 12 suspects identified so far.

The Navrongo Police Commander, ASP Francis Agyare said, even though law and order has been restored, his outfit will ensure life within the two communities returns to normal.

“We arrested 11 suspects [on Saturday, December 12] and one [on Sunday] making 12 suspects in all.”

“We have recorded three deaths, a lady and three males. We have also retrieved one more pump action guns and three single barrel guns. This morning we have retrieved an AK-47, a quantity of ammunition and one person has been arrested. Calm has been restored and we are not taking chances.

We're working to ensure that things in the two communities return to normal,” he said.

ASP Agyare also said police were processing suspects for court as soon as possible.

“Taking statements from 12 suspects is not a small thing so, we started Sunday morning and it’s still ongoing so if we are able to finish by Monday fine, if not, by Tuesday, December 15, we should put them before court.”

Mr. Agyare also stated that a proposal has been put before the Upper East Regional security council and when approved will stiffen the curfew in the area to avert the further occurrence of the unfortunate situation.

Land dispute history

In July, a land dispute clash between the people of Doba and Kandiga claimed six lives and injured four others.

Police of the Navrongo Command arrested 20 suspects over the incident. The Navrongo District Court later sentenced 12 out of the 20 suspects.

The Presiding Judge of the Navrongo District Court, His Worship Abdul-Malik Wahab on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, sentenced the 12 to a minimum of five months and a maximum of eight months imprisonment for possession of unlawful firearms and rioting.

They are to serve the jail term in the Gambaga prison in the North East Region.

Speaking to Citi News, Navrongo Municipal Police Commander, DSP Francis Agyare said the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges pressed against them and were convicted on their own plea.

“Twenty suspects were arrested in the clash for rioting and possessing firearms without lawful authority. We realized that most of the suspects did not have a license to cover the weapons they possessed. We charged 12 out of the 20 and put it before the Navrongo District Court this morning (Tuesday, July 7, 2020). They pleaded guilty to the charges and they were accordingly convicted on their own plea to serve various sentences at the Gambaga prison.

“For the remaining eight, we are working on them and as and when we finish, we shall put them before the court,” he added.

DSP Agyare reiterated its commitment to ensuring law and order in the troubled area.

The Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery upon advice from the Upper East Regional Security Council imposed a 12-hour curfew on the town.

