08.12.2020 Elections

Sacked NPP MP wins Fomena seat as independent candidate

LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who was dismissed by the party from Parliament has successfully sailed through to secure a win in the 2020 elections as an independent candidate.

Mr. Asiamah who decided to run as an independent candidate after he was disqualified from contesting the party’s parliamentary primaries also had his seat declared vacant in Parliament.

However, at the end of polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, Mr. Asiamah managed to obtain 12,805 of the total votes cast after beating his contenders – Philip Ofori Asante of the NPP and Christiana Appiagyei of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who polled 10,798 and 2,608 votes respectively.

The other contestant in the race, Eric Appiagyei of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had 158 votes.

These confirmed final results from the Electoral Commission (EC) at Fomena Constituency also showed that the total number of votes was 26,637 out of which 247 were rejected.

---citinewsroom

