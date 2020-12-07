Election 2020: Prestea Huni-valley MP cast ballot

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, this morning voted in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The MP, who doubles as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in fulfilment of her civic responsibilties voted at the Nana Amponsah funeral grounds polling station in Huni-valley at exactly 10:00am.

The minister upon arrival at her polling station was requested by registration officials to wash her hands with soap under running water, body temperature checks and later taken through the registration process.

The legislator who is optimistic of retaining the seat expressed satisfaction in the orderly manner at which eligible voters were admitted at the polling station.

She urged the electoral commission officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all residents who visit the polling station to vote.

A little over 136,000 residents are expected to cast their vote at various polling stations across the constituency.