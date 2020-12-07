ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Election 2020: Prestea Huni-valley MP cast ballot

By Desmond Nana Osei
Election 2020: Prestea Huni-valley MP cast ballot
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, this morning voted in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

1272020124610-b3u16icton-txobr k n feq5l m g sov62

The MP, who doubles as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in fulfilment of her civic responsibilties voted at the Nana Amponsah funeral grounds polling station in Huni-valley at exactly 10:00am.

1272020124611-e4y374f8rq-0f728 k n m3xxs m g 0v1yo

The minister upon arrival at her polling station was requested by registration officials to wash her hands with soap under running water, body temperature checks and later taken through the registration process.

1272020124612-wgrbmexp3j-8cs1v k n jivup m g 8s0wl

The legislator who is optimistic of retaining the seat expressed satisfaction in the orderly manner at which eligible voters were admitted at the polling station.

1272020124613-y2sd5gar4l-i41p2 k n 66gfa m g h1khv

She urged the electoral commission officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all residents who visit the polling station to vote.

A little over 136,000 residents are expected to cast their vote at various polling stations across the constituency.

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei

Western Regional ContributorPage: DesmondNanaOsei

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
51 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line