ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Europe

China's Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500M boost to speed up rollout

By Agencies - RFI
JUSTIN TALLIS AFP
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020
JUSTIN TALLIS AFP

Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech has secured half a billion dollars in extra funding to produce its Covid-19 vaccine, as the country races to roll out a jab for general use.

Beijing has largely brought the virus under control, with only 281 active cases still receiving treatment, according to official figures.

But it has promised to make its vaccines available as a "global public good" as it seeks to counter global criticism for its early handling of the pandemic.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, a Hong Kong-listed medical research firm, said on Monday that it will invest $515 million for the development and production of CoronaVac, one of Sinovac's most advanced vaccine candidates.

Sinovac -- one of China's leading vaccine producers -- said the funding will be used for the "further development, capacity expansion and manufacturing" of CoronaVac.

It added it hoped to be able to manufacture 600 million doses by the end of the year.

Sino Biopharmaceutical will receive a 15 percent share in a Sinovac subsidiary, Sinovac Life Sciences, under the agreement.

Although regulators have yet to approve China's vaccines for mass distribution, the country has approved some advanced candidates for emergency use. Since July a range of people from state employees to international students have been given jabs.

CoronaVac is being tested in multiple countries including Brazil, where final-stage clinical trials for the jab have restarted after hitting a setback in November when a volunteer experienced an "adverse incident."

The vaccine "has reached critical milestones in clinical trials in Asia and Latin America," Sinovac CEO Yin Weidong said in the statement.

The company earlier said almost all its employees and their families have voluntarily taken the vaccine.

Sinopharm, another Chinese vaccine maker, said in November that nearly a million people have already taken its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week Britain became the first Western country to approve a vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly.
More Europe
Modern Ghana Links
France speeds up Covid vaccinations as furious Macron slams slow rollout
03.01.2021 | Europe
'Worrying trend' in France with Covid Christmas effect yet to show
03.01.2021 | Europe
CAR peace deal dead as rebel chiefs dismissed from inclusive government
02.01.2021 | Europe
Indian state run by Hindu nationalists abolishes Islamic schools
02.01.2021 | Europe
France toughens Covid curfew in 15 departments, Paris spared for now
02.01.2021 | Europe
Sound Kitchen listener resolutions for 2021
02.01.2021 | Europe
Illegal New Year's Eve rave party near Rennes finally ends
02.01.2021 | Europe
Year of hurdles in store for French President Emmanuel Macron
01.01.2021 | Europe
French health ministry to speed up Covid-19 vaccination campaign
01.01.2021 | Europe
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
51 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line