07.12.2020 Feature Article

Ghana's Election 2020: Our Quest For The Ethical Kingdom

By Thaddeus Ulzen, Dr.
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

'Sonnet' for the nation:
Nana Spirit Kwame, how right you were long after the night of March 5, 1957,

for us to “seek first the political kingdom”.

Stumbling along decades after your time, we seek now the ethical kingdom

for without it, our political kingdom, our social kingdom, our economic kingdom, our search for a just society, is naught.

On December 7, 2020, we are beholden to choose between two sons of the land, suffering from ethical deficiency syndrome. How did we get here? The doctors have no cure.

Pray Kwame and ancestors all, what do your children do?

Drink, we must from a poison chalice of this democracy of free elections, bereft of ethics, to pain and kill the rights and prospects of Ghanaians unborn.

Vote we must, pray for whom? Should we vote for the lesser ones? Where our convictions lead us? Oh Kwame, our struggle now, is ethical not political.

We pray you continue to watch over and guide us for generations to come.

Nana Spirit Kwame, ancestors all, show us a sign.
T. P. Manus Ulzen is Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the University of Alabama, Annual Visiting Professor at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences and author of “Java Hill: An African Journey” – A historiography of Ghana

He is Interim Chairman of the Progressive Alliance for Ghana (PAG) a social & economic justice movement.

[email protected]
www.javahillelmina.wordpress.com
Twitter: @thaddeusulzen
www.eaumf.org
Thaddeus Ulzen, Dr.
Thaddeus Ulzen, Dr., © 2020

