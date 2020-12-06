Tain District: DCE Commissions maternity block for Seikwa Health Centre

The District Chief Executive for the Tain District, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has commissioned a maternity block for Seikwa Health Centre.

According to the DCE, the facility was funded by a philanthropist from Seikwa whose name was withheld.

The Philanthropist also rehabilitates the Health Centre and have provided the facility with an Ambulance and a standby generator to ensure constant power supply, she added.

She commended the philanthropist for the project and urged Management and staff at the facility to cultivate a culture of maintenance to ensure the sustainability of the facility.

Speaking at the programme, the Bono Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Amo Kodieh was grateful to the sponsor for providing the community with the edifice which will help to improve health delivery in the area.

He also thanked the District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh for her commitment to ensuring the improvement of health delivery in the district and Nananom for providing the land for the project.

Dr. Amo Kodieh in his address declared the Health Centre as now Polyclinic and assured the people that he would make sure the facility gets theatre and Mid-wife as well as posting additional staff to man the facility.

He, however, appealed to Nananom and all other stakeholders to assist in getting accommodation for the staff.

He also urged the public to adhere to the Covid -19 safety protocols outlined by the government and Ghana Health Service to help fight the pandemic.