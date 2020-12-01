ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.12.2020 General News

NPP has the competence to manage affairs of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency — Barbara Oteng-Gyasi to NDC

By Desmond Nana Osei
NPP has the competence to manage affairs of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency — Barbara Oteng-Gyasi to NDC
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi says it is only the NPP that has the competence to manage the economic system and remedy the troubles the constituency faces.

According to the legislator, the good people of the constituency have evaluated the overall performance of the NPP within these few years and they have come to accept that the government of the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo have achieved a whole lot higher than the state of affairs they inherited at the start of 2017, hence the need for the NDC to stay away from the affairs of the constituency to ensure residents continue to benefit from the good policies and interventions from the government.

The MP cautioned the largest opposition party while addressing hundreds of NPP supporters, floating voters and sympathisers on the stop of a mammoth health walk dubbed ‘Walk to Victory’ organised by the NPP in Aboso on Saturday, November 28.

She said the NPP has overseen real progress in recent years and has kept faith with the people of Prestea Huni-valley and Ghanaians by fulfilling most of their campaign promises which included the introduction of Free Senior High School (FSHS), Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which has reduced the unemployment rate of the youthful population, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), and the Community Mining Program.

The legislator said the NPP is well-positioned and poised to undertake more of such programmes as well as bring development to the doorstep of every household in the constituency.

She therefore implored the gathering to renew the mandate of the NPP by voting for the number one position on the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.

121202012614-n6iul8x332-fb img 1606811380922

121202012614-n6iul8x332-fb img 1606811413678

121202012615-0g830n4yyt-fb img 1606811391880

121202012617-ptkwo0a442-fb img 1606811384792

121202012619-m6htl8w331-fb img 1606811388432

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei

Western Regional ContributorPage: DesmondNanaOsei

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Special voting: 784 votes at Dome-Kwabenya Electoral Area
01.12.2020 | News
Sunyani Airport reopens this month
01.12.2020 | News
Journalist sues Asamoah Gyan for defamation
01.12.2020 | News
General Manager of BESSFA Rural Bank honoured at 2020 Ghana Industry CEO Awards
30.11.2020 | News
Dormaa East: Inauguration of Kyeremasu modern Police Station
30.11.2020 | News
Kwahu South District Assembly Elevated To Municipality
30.11.2020 | News
GCB Bank Shuts Down Kantamanto Branch After Saturday Fire
29.11.2020 | News
Otiko Djaba Opens Free Ultra-Modern Vocational Training Centre For PWDs, Needy Young Girls
29.11.2020 | News
17th UG Students’ Parliament Inaugurated
29.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Return missing Ghc52billion to GCB or face our wrath — ASEPA...
11 minutes ago

Special voting: Some security officers name missing from vot...
34 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line