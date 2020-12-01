NPP has the competence to manage affairs of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency — Barbara Oteng-Gyasi to NDC

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi says it is only the NPP that has the competence to manage the economic system and remedy the troubles the constituency faces.

According to the legislator, the good people of the constituency have evaluated the overall performance of the NPP within these few years and they have come to accept that the government of the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo have achieved a whole lot higher than the state of affairs they inherited at the start of 2017, hence the need for the NDC to stay away from the affairs of the constituency to ensure residents continue to benefit from the good policies and interventions from the government.

The MP cautioned the largest opposition party while addressing hundreds of NPP supporters, floating voters and sympathisers on the stop of a mammoth health walk dubbed ‘Walk to Victory’ organised by the NPP in Aboso on Saturday, November 28.

She said the NPP has overseen real progress in recent years and has kept faith with the people of Prestea Huni-valley and Ghanaians by fulfilling most of their campaign promises which included the introduction of Free Senior High School (FSHS), Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which has reduced the unemployment rate of the youthful population, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), and the Community Mining Program.

The legislator said the NPP is well-positioned and poised to undertake more of such programmes as well as bring development to the doorstep of every household in the constituency.

She therefore implored the gathering to renew the mandate of the NPP by voting for the number one position on the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.