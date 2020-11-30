Kwahu South District Assembly Elevated To Municipality

The Kwahu South District Assembly has been elevated to a Municipality under Legislative Instrument (LI) 2419, after 32 years of serving as a district and ensuring massive development in the area.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Mpraeso, Nana Adjei Boateng, a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development said the district deserved to be elevated after four other districts were created from it, to improve on the areas developmental agenda.

The Kwahu Afram Plains North, Kwahu Afram Plains South, Kwahu East and Kwahu West Districts were all carved out of the Kwahu South.

He urged the newly elevated municipality, to leverage on government's flagship programmes including; the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)and Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) among others to improve the economic conditions of the people in the area.

The Deputy Minister also observed that the area was well endowed with tourism potentials and urged the assembly to explore it to create job opportunities and generate revenue to shore up development.

According to him, having become a municipality, it required that they increased their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) through property rate and other local sources of revenue generation and called on the traditional authority to support the assembly in that direction.

Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)lauded government for the gesture and assured to continue to ensure development of the municipality in terms of education, health, sanitation, agriculture and tourism and entreated the people not to hesitate to channel their grievances through their assembly members to the assembly for immediate action.

Nana Abrah Appiah, Mpraeso Krontihene, appealed for the construction of the road from Nketepa to Adawso, to facilitate the transportation of farm produce in the area.

