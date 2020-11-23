Konadu Not Withdrawn From 2020 Elections — NDP

Listen to article

The National Democratic Party (NDP) says its flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has not pulled out of the upcoming presidential elections.

This follow reports on social media suggesting that the wife of the late former President has notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of her intention to pull out of the Presidential race.

The party, at a press conference on Monday, November 23 the General Secretary of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong has described as fake reports making rounds on social media.

He said the party's flagbearer has also not initiated any discussions with the Electoral Commission over a possible withdrawal from the race.

“This is fake news and it should be regarded as such, Our leader has not had any link to that effect,” Alhaji Frimpong said.