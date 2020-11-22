Prestea Huni-valley MP Donates Helmets To Motorcycle Riders Association

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, on Tuesday, November 17, presented over one hundred helmets to the motorcycle operators association popularly referred to as Okada in her area.

The move forms part of her numerous efforts aimed at supporting economically viable businesses of her constituents and also contribute resources to augment the safe operations of the motor riders.

Presenting the items to the association at the Aboso lorry park, for onward distribution to all riders in her area, the MP indicated that government is putting structures in place as part of its automobile development drive, to empowering the Okada operators by providing them with a better alternative to enable them purchase brand new cars assembled in the country to engage in a much safer venture.

She said, the government of the NPP believes in building a modern society coupled with economic opportunities and development for the teeming youth.

She revealed that the government through GIHOC will soon begin the operation of the once vibrant company, Aboso Glass factory to manufacture and supply bottles for the beverage industry, this she believes will provide employment for the teeming youth in the area.

The legislator added: While much more needs to be done to improve the lives of the youth in the area, the government has overseen real progress in recent years, for example, the introduction of the free senior high school and Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which prioritized the employment of the youthful population.

Mr. Inusah Mohammed, head of the association on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.