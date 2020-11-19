Akufo-Addo Orders IGP To Provide Police Guard For Martin Amidu

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police to with immediate effect offer 24-hour security protection to ex-Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

It follows claims of threats on Mr. Amidu’s life after releasing his corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa mineral royalties deal.

In a statement from the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said:

“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr. Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office. The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24 hour police protection”.

Additionally, Mr. Amidu has been asked to provide the police with details of persons who have issued him such threats.

“The former Special Prosecutor is also encouraged to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life, so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country”.

Martin Amidu on Monday November 16, 2020 resigned unexpectedly from office as the country's Special Prosecutor.

Among other things, he cited interference by the government in his work although he is supposed to be independent and also the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings who to him, was a source of protection from the threats on his life after conducting a corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal.

Martin Amidu's decision has been received with mixed reactions with some accusing the president of having double standards on the fight against corruption.

Others have said the Special Prosecutor should have have persisted and worked harder to prosecute corrupt officials.

While the presidency has denied the claims made by Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor has maintained his point and threatened to reveal more information if he is “pushed.”