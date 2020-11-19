COVID-19: MTN Supports Two Traditional Authorities

In their bid to sustain awareness of the Corona Virus pandemic, Mobile Giants MTN has donated some Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) to two Traditional Authorities in Ashanti.

The two recipients; Sawuah and Asokore Mampong Traditional Councils now join the long list of organizations in Ghana that have benefited from MTN’s resolve to sustain the fight against Covid-19.

The items included face shields, nose masks, hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, packs of tissue papers as well as washing soaps.

Speaking to the media after the donation at the two separate palaces, Mr. Charles Osei Akoto, Senior Technical Head, MTN- Northern Business District said the company was committed to ensuring that the public adheres to all the protocols against the COVID-19 disease.

To ensure that the education was sustained, he noted that MTN decided to donate to support the two traditional councils so they can protect themselves as well as their people.

OTHER DONATIONS:

Mr. Akoto mentioned that MTN was carrying out similar donations to other traditional authorities across the country.

These donations, he stressed are also intended to create awareness about the need for people to protect themselves against the dreaded viral disease.

MTN, he revealed is sustaining the advertisements on COVID-19 through carefully crafted text messages to its customers as well as clients.

The company, Mr. Akoto also added have mounted billboards at vantage points in cities across Ghana to educate the public on the right ways to wear their masks as well as take precautions against COVID-19.

APPRECIATION:

Speaking at his palace, Nana Kwaku Amankwaa Sarkodie II, Chief of Sawua commended MTN for the gesture.

He noted that COVID-19 was still lurking around and urged the public to take all precautions given by the Ministry of Health so that their lives could be preserved.

Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, Chief of Asokore Mampong at his palace welcomed the gesture by MTN and added it was timely.

He advised the public not to throw caution to the wind but to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols until the disease is effectively dealt with in the near future.