ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.11.2020 Headlines

Rawlings Didn’t Die From COVID-19 – Kofi Adams

Rawlings Didn’t Die From COVID-19 – Kofi Adams
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A former spokesperson for Jerry John Rawlings, Kofi Adams has rejected claims that the former President died from COVID-19.

According to him, “if it was COVID, we know where that treatment centre is, so he would have been sent there and doctors who attended to him would have done so fully protected with the appropriate protective wear but that was not the case.”

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Adams stated that as far as he is concerned, the former President was being treated for something entirely different.

“As far as I know, he was just treating Malaria, COVID-19 is nowhere near any of the reasons why he was hospitalized,” he insisted.

Ex-President Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He died at the age of 73.

When asked by the host of Face to Face, Umaru Sanda Amadu, about why the former President was receiving treatment at the Cardiothoracic Centre, Mr. Adams said: “he [Rawlings] had complained of heart problems…and he has indicated that his pacemaker had been worked on, and he opened up on this health issue in an interview before, but things were normalized”.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
NLA Boss Sues Multimedia Group For Ghc10million Over Lottery Business Documentary
19.11.2020 | News
Journalists Angry Over Missing Names In Special Voting List
19.11.2020 | News
Ghana Can Only Prosper Through Farming – Asantehene
19.11.2020 | News
We’ll Rewire All Markets In Accra To Prevent Fire Outbreaks – Akufo-Addo
19.11.2020 | News
Amidu’s Resignation A Surprise – OSP Board Chair
19.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Visits Odawna Shops Razed By Fire
19.11.2020 | News
If Akufo-Addo Appoints Me To Replace Amidu, I'll Thank Him But Not Interested – Emile Short Reveals
18.11.2020 | News
Didn't Amidu Know Some People Are Untouchable – Gyampo
18.11.2020 | News
Martin Amidu Explains Why He Rejected New Office Building
19.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Death: NDC To Embark On Probity, Accountability Ma...
58 minutes ago

6,000 Soldiers, Logistics Deployed For Election 2020
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line