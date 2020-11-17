ModernGhanalogo

17.11.2020 General News

Why Not Switch To E-Procurement?

There is a lot the government stands to gain in employing e-procurement, as a necessary tool to aid in government spending and the resultant gains it can make as savings.

This non-realization of the actual potential of e-procurement to boost the overall economy in the public sector in Ghana signifies a gap in research that needs to be filled.

This revelation was made known by Mr. Nana Danso, a Senior Lecturer and Marketing Consultant of the Christian Service University College, in a research paper, Evaluating E-Procurement Impact In The Public Sector, which was published in the Archives of Business Review – Vol. 8, No.5, on May 25th, 2020.

He reiterated that for the sake of accountability and transparency, was to use the e-procurement system, given the large sums of public monies being used in procurement.

The research, which is co-authored by Eric Ahudey and Andrews Ohene Darteh, both lecturers at the university college, stressed the fact that procurement processes are at the centre of most governmental administration in both developed and developing countries, hence, the need to have a system that would win the confidence of citizens.

