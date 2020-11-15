Youth In Focus signs book of condolence of late former President Rawlings

Listen to article

On Saturday, Youth In Focus Ghana(YIFG), a youth group made up of past student leaders and young intellectuals from all tertiary institutions in Ghana, signed the book of condolence to pay homage to the former President and founder of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The group was represented by two of its Patrons, Mrs Debbie Louisa Doodo and Mr Nlaliban Wujangi, as well as its Convener, Ms Mawusenam Tsuasam. Speaking in an interview, they acknowledged the charismatic and inspirational leadership of the late former President. They noted that his ideals - probity, accountability and integrity - must be upheld by the youth of Ghana and ensure that it is rife to win the fight against corruption.

The book of condolence was made available on Friday at the Headquarters of the NDC. The first person to sign was the flagbearer of the Party, John Dramani Mahama, followed by other Party Executives, to express their words of sympathy.

The family of late former President Rawlings have informed the general public that there will not be a one-week ceremony. Meanwhile, the NDC will hold a night vigil today November 15, 2020, at Obra Spot - Circle, to honour the memory of its late founder.