Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Hit 947

Some 145 new cases have been reported.

This has increased the active cases to 947.

The latest data from the Ghana Health Service indicates that the national accumulated count has increased to 48,788 as of November 6.

A total of 47,521 have either recovered or discharged.

The death toll still at 320 for the past one week.

The number of cases confirmed at the Kotoka International Airport from international travelers since 1 September 2020 stands at 160 out of which 53 have been discharged or recovered.

Some ten persons are in severe condition, four critical and two others on ventilators.

Experts say Ghana may soon experience a second wave of coronavirus outbreak if preventive protocols are not strictly enforced.