04.11.2020 Headlines

Agyapa Deal: Amidu Blasts Eugene Arhin Over 'Inconsistent' Press Statement, 'Don’t Patronise Me'

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has taken a swipe at Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the presidency regarding the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

Mr Amidu says Eugene Arhin issued a statement which contained “inconsistencies” with the one he (Amidu) issued regarding the corruption and anti-corruption risk assessment report he forwarded to President Akufo-Addo.

Read Mr Amidu's full rejoinder below.

DOWNLOAD FILE: 1142020111501-nsjum8x432-osp-agyapa-press-release-2-3rd-november-2020.pdf

