ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.10.2020 Social News

Busunuwura Jonokpowu II Launches One-Year Anniversary

By Zion Abdul-Rauf || Nkilgi FM, Buipe
Busunuwura Jonokpowu II Launches One-Year Anniversary
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Paramount Chief for Busunu Traditional Area in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region, Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu II, has launched the 1st Anniversary of his ascension to the Busunu skin in Busunu.

Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu succeeded the late Busunuwura Lenseni Nungbaso II who passed on in 2019.

Busunuwura in a welcome address during the launch of expressed gratitude to God almighty for making his coronation a success and also for bringing him all this far.

He said he is very much happy that steps are being taken by the regional survey department to curb the haphazard method of residential buildings in the Busunu township with a special plan being worked on for the right methods of building.

He further emphasized on the establishment of the Busunuwura education endowment fund that he spoke about during his inauguration with the launch of the fund expected to take place on 8th November 2020 inside Busunu.

Busunuwura further used the opportunity to caution especially the youth with the intention to cause troubles during the December polls to desist from that since he will personally hand them over to the security agencies for the law to take its cause.

The Guest of Honour for the occasion, Kungwura Adamu Seidu Jinkurge I, Paramount Chief of Kung Traditional Area described Busunuwura as one of the respectable chiefs who had brought honour to the chieftaincy institution of Gonja Traditional Council.

He recommended Jira Monasa Jonokpowu II as being the first in the land, to have launched an anniversary celebration in his 1st year of rule. He also accolated the Busunuwuras approval for the establishment of a Network of Professionals whose major objective is to help prepare and execute plans for the development of Busunu and its environs.

Meanwhile, all three Parliamentary aspirants contesting in the 2020 general elections in the Damongo constituency promised to support especially the educational endowment fund to help the needy during the anniversary in November.

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
COVID- 19 Affects Prices Of Consumer Goods In Takoradi
I Was Targeted By Robbers While Disbursing Cash To Flood Victims – West Mamprusi MCE
Don't Kill Yourselves Because Of Politics — Chief Of Kuyuli
West Mamprusi MCE Escapes Robbery Attack, One Shot On Motorbike
Ambrose Dery To Announce Plans For Protection Of MPs Tomorrow
More Floods As GWCL Begins Spillage From Weija Dam
Two Butchered In Dompim Chieftaincy Clash
Koforidua Residents Throw Away Nose Masks
60 Traders Grabbed For Defying Border Closure Directive
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Our Free SHS Is A Game-Changer For Females – Bawumia
8 hours ago

A/R: Bawumia Commissions 1,000 Tonne Warehouse At Asaam
8 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line