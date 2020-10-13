Busunuwura Jonokpowu II Launches One-Year Anniversary

The Paramount Chief for Busunu Traditional Area in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region, Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu II, has launched the 1st Anniversary of his ascension to the Busunu skin in Busunu.

Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu succeeded the late Busunuwura Lenseni Nungbaso II who passed on in 2019.

Busunuwura in a welcome address during the launch of expressed gratitude to God almighty for making his coronation a success and also for bringing him all this far.

He said he is very much happy that steps are being taken by the regional survey department to curb the haphazard method of residential buildings in the Busunu township with a special plan being worked on for the right methods of building.

He further emphasized on the establishment of the Busunuwura education endowment fund that he spoke about during his inauguration with the launch of the fund expected to take place on 8th November 2020 inside Busunu.

Busunuwura further used the opportunity to caution especially the youth with the intention to cause troubles during the December polls to desist from that since he will personally hand them over to the security agencies for the law to take its cause.

The Guest of Honour for the occasion, Kungwura Adamu Seidu Jinkurge I, Paramount Chief of Kung Traditional Area described Busunuwura as one of the respectable chiefs who had brought honour to the chieftaincy institution of Gonja Traditional Council.

He recommended Jira Monasa Jonokpowu II as being the first in the land, to have launched an anniversary celebration in his 1st year of rule. He also accolated the Busunuwuras approval for the establishment of a Network of Professionals whose major objective is to help prepare and execute plans for the development of Busunu and its environs.

Meanwhile, all three Parliamentary aspirants contesting in the 2020 general elections in the Damongo constituency promised to support especially the educational endowment fund to help the needy during the anniversary in November.