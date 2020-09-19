ModernGhanalogo

Savannah Region: Gov't Launches Electricity Project In Damongo

A Deputy Minister of Energy in Charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo has said government is taking steps to improve access to electricity in the Savannah Region.

Speaking at the launch of an electrification project for the Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions in Damongo, Mr. Aidoo said that access to electricity in the Savannah Region is among the lowest in the country.

Mr. Aidoo also said that the government has connected 27 communities within the Savannah Region and 11 communities are ongoing.

The Minister stated that the project is looking to get a number of communities connected to the grid and hopefully it gets completed in a short period of time.

“The same hydro project is earmarked to have 59 communities electrified within the Savannah Region. So when that one is complete, we hope to come here with the good news that 59 communities will be connected and that project, I very much hope will not take you long before all the processes are complete.”

The Minister added that the project is looking to include communities in the Savannah to the National grid.

“The above of the electrification project that I have just spoken about seek to connect something in the region of 30 communities within the savanna region to the National Electricity Grid,” he said.

With a current rate of fifty percent, access to electricity in the North, North East, and Savannah region is among the lowest in the country, with the national average at 85 percent.

---citinewsroom

