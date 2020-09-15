8 New COVID-19 Deaths Push Ghana's Death Toll To 294

Some 8 new COVID-19 related deaths recorded have pushed Ghana's death toll to 294 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Ghana Health Service, in its latest COVID-19 update on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, also announced that the country has recorded 29 new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Ghana has dropped from 806 to 628.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,388 COVID-19 cases with 44,267 recoveries.

Out of the number of active cases, five are in critical condition, three are on ventilators and 15 are in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 454,912 tests have been conducted.

Currently, four regions out of the 16 have no active cases of the virus.

The regions are North East, Savannah, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

---CitinewsRoom