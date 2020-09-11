We will amend the law to provide four months maternity leave: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman at their 2020 manifesto launch stated that they will amend the law to provide four months maternity leave in addition to existing legal maternity provisions and grant seven days paternity leave.

She mentioned that as part of their policies they will establish day-care centres and nursery in formal work places like the ministry’s complex and markets so that working mothers can also curb the stress of caring for their babies while working.

Professor emphasised that poverty forces thousands of young girls in Ghana to miss as many as five days of school every month, simply because they cannot afford sanitary pads and therefore they will provide free sanitary pads for girls to ensure that a perfectly functional pads doesn’t become a barrier for girls under 20 years.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman assured women that, they will empower and make more women participate in nation building, which will make their politics and governance more inclusive, dynamic, vibrant and responsive. She added that affirmative action bill will be implemented or passed if not done yet.