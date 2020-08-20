ModernGhanalogo

20.08.2020 Education

Education Minister Inaugurates Schools Reopening Committee

Education Minister Inaugurates Schools Reopening Committee
Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has inaugurated a 10-member committee for the reopening of schools in the country.

The Committee is to deliberate and advise on modalities for the reopening of schools in the pre-tertiary sector for the approval of President Akufo-Addo.

The Committee is chaired by Prof Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees.

The Committee has representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, UNICEF, Parents, and the Private sector.

It is due to report to the Minister on Monday, September 21, 2020, its recommendations.

---Daily Guide

