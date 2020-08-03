Newscaster Selikem Acolatse Resigns From GBC After 13 Years

Listen to article

Broadcast journalist Selikem Acolatse Apaloo on Monday, August 3, 2020, announced her resignation from state network, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Below is her full statement and profile:

“I wish to announce my resignation from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). I appreciate GBC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of public service broadcasting with such a national mandate. For me, it has been an honour serving God and country.

“I thank the GBC for offering me this platform since 2007 when I joined the Corporation as a national service person. I continue to maintain a cordial relationship with GBC, one that has existed for almost 13 years of working at both the radio and television divisions of GBC as a reporter, news anchor, producer, editor, host and commentator.

“I also wish to appreciate all who have encouraged and inspired me at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to do more to bring out my best.

“To the audience of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and resource persons who contributed to Women’s Voice especially, I am eternally grateful.

“I will continue to serve Ghana as a freelance journalist, gender advocate and humanitarian. God bless you all.”

Profile of Selikem Acolatse Apaloo

Selikem Acolatse-Apaloo is an award winning media personality with a career spanning about 13 years of experience in journalism on radio and television in Ghana. She is a communication strategist and trainer, gender advocate, events moderator, humanitarian, and woman of God.

She was News Anchor with the Ghana Television newsroom for 11 years. Selikem began her career in Journalism in 2007 as a production assistant with Uniiq 95.7 FM and hosted the Health Corner Segment on the Uniiq Breakfast Drive until she got a contract with GBC Radio in 2008. She worked with the Radio News team for a year as a reporter and news presenter before gaining employment at Ghana Television as a News Anchor and news reporter in 2009.

Apart from anchoring the news, Selikem also hosted the GTV Breakfast Show with the likes of Oheneyere Gifty Anti. In 2013 when GBC set up its 24 Hr news Channel, GBC24, now GBC News, Selikem was nominated to be Content Producer and Host of ‘Women’s Voice’ and run the show for 7 years which earned her a reputation as a gender advocate alongside anchoring the news and reporting.

She was host of ‘Inside the News’, a news reporter’s diary program on GBC24.

As a panellist, Selikem has been a media and gender advocate resource personality on Moomen Tonight on GBC News, GBC’s COVID-19 Pandemic Update Show, Citizens Court on Uniiq FM, Gender 101 on Starr FM, GH-One Morning Show and Talking Point on GTV.

Since 2013, Selikem has been a lead commentator for national events such as Independence Day Celebrations, State of Nation Address’, Annual Budget Readings, May Day Celebrations, the Funeral of the Late Vice President Amissah-Arthur, the funeral of the Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan which was widely aired on International media including Aljazeera just to mention a few.

As an excellent communicator, Selikem has since 2013 moderated key national and corporate events including, the State of the World Population Report 2020, Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection Mothers’ Day celebration 2020. Key among events she has moderated is Ghana’s 2016 Election Presidential Debate and Encounters.

Selikem is Founder, Communication Strategist, and Trainer at Cypec Consult.