Banda Murder: Family Gives Police Two Weeks To Act

Family of the 28-year-old man killed in registration chaos in Tabei in the Bono Region has given the Bone regional police command a two-week ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the killers of their relative.

The victim was caught in a crossfire of attacks between NDC and NPP supporters. He was allegedly killed by individuals belonging to the ruling party.

Speaking on the Starr Midday News, grandmother of the deceased said the police cannot blame anyone if things get out of hands in the community.

She said “the young man who was murdered is my grandson. When we went to the police, a witness came along to testify, so the police are aware, we are not doing politics. If the police don’t arrest the murderer in two weeks we will not be responsible for what comes next.”

“Since we went to make our case we have not heard from the police. The witness was in the car when my grandson was being beaten to death. And so we are expecting the police to act as soon as possible, else we will not be held accountable for what comes next,” she added.

Starr News checks with the Bono Police command indicates that the pathologist who will conduct the autopsy is on his way to the region from Kumasi.

Meanwhile, Security Expert and Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, Professor Kwesi Aning has blamed the chaos that led to the death on the activities of vigilante groups.

According to him, the development is an indication that vigilante groups are still alive and growing and in strength in political parties.

---starrfmonline