Final Year Students To Resume School On June 15 — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that final year students in the country will be going back to school from the 15 of June 2020.

According to the President, the reopening will begin with final year tertiary students who are preparing for the final exams.

Senior High School students will follow suit and resume on the 22nd June, 2020 with Junior High School student resuming on the 29th June, 2020.

Also, class size will reduce across all levels with 30 pupils in a class for Junior High School students, 25 in a class for Senior High School students and half the class size for tertiary students.

Aside from the final years, all other levels are still to remain at home until further notice.