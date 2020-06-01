COVID-19: Akufo-Addo Lifts Ban On Churches, Mosques

Listen to article

As a major aspect of measures utilized in the checking and controlling of the novel Coronavirus, H.E Nana Akufo Addo has lifted that restriction on places churches and mosques.

The president made this known during his update number 10 on measures taken against the deadly virus.

As indicated by him, at least 25 and a maximum of 100 individuals are relied upon to be in either a congregation or mosque with social distancing protocol duly observed.

Effective Friday 5 June, all places of worship and Mosques can venerate.

He, regardless, approached Muslims and Christians to appeal to God for Ghana the principal day of love.