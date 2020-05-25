Dormaa East: Market Women At Akontanim Hail Government For New Market

Market women at Akontanim in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, have praised the government for constructing for them a decent concreted market space with sheds after years of trading under the scorching sun and in the mad anytime it rained.

At a brief ceremony to inaugurate the 15 number newly constructed market sheds at Akontanim on Friday, May 22, 2020, the Akyempimhenmaa Nana Ama Amponsa, as well as the market queen madam Mercy Yeboah and her fellows all in an interview, admitted that the market prior to its replacement was in shambles and had no storage facility for their unsold items.

They said due to the dilapidated nature of its shelter, market activities were reserved just for the evenings and this made any meaningful business transaction undeveloped and depriving them of their livelihood from the market.

They however thanked and exalted both the local and central government for listening to their plea, considering their welfare, and making funds available for the new market.

The District Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who opened and handed over the market to the people of Akontanim, noted that it is part of government’s plans to provide befitting and highly conducive and better conditions under which local businesses would run with the aim of ensuring economic development and better livelihood, hence the institution of one million per constituency intervention which covers such initiatives.

He called on all Ghanaians to contribute their quota to the development of the country as government does its part.