Abetifi College Of Education Council Inaugurated

A 13-member Governing Council of the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education has been ushered-in.

The swearing in was performed by Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, under strict social distancing measure.

Members of the Council include Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng (Chairman); Michael Afrifa Darko, President’s nominee and member; Diana Ofosua Amoafo, President’s nominee and member; and Agnes Ivy Charway, Phyllis Agyeman Nyarko, John-Eudes Andvi Bakang, Festus Nyame, Dora Darkwa Mensah, Evelyn Asare Antwi, Charles A. Kumi -Aboagye, Dr. Alfred Owusu, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, Bernard Bannor, all members.

Prof. Yankah, after administering the oaths of office and secrecy, tasked members to ensure that the college trained students to acquire the necessary professional and academic competencies for teaching in pre-tertiary institutions and non-formal education institutions and to build the professional and academic capacities of serving teachers through regular continuing education.

He urged them to comply with functions stated in the Colleges of Education Act, 2012, (Act 847) and reiterated the government's commitment to pursue reforms to ensure quality education and ultimately improved learning outcomes.

“All these reforms would be meaningless without engaging the teacher, for the simple reason that the teacher is at the center of education system as the frontline deliverer and enabler of quality learning outcomes,” he said.

He recounted how government had since 2018 been upgrading colleges of education in that regard.

