The Sharks: St. Thomas Aquinas Makes Semifinal Berth At The Expense Of Adisadel College

Accra top high school, St. Thomas Aquinas returned from a hiatus last season to make the semifinals this season against two-time semifinalists Adisadel College.

The Aquinas side started the stronger side in the Right Corner round (questions on Ghana and Africa) and R cubed round (Reading, writing, and Arithmetic), but the Zebra boys from Cape-Coast came strong in the STEM Round. Only ten points separated the two sides as they went into the final One-on-One round. It was there that the Beeb3 side showed composure and, amassing 50 points from a possible 80 points. 130 – 90 it ended.

This sweet victory makes St. Thomas Aquinas the second side after Presec- Legon and Mawuli school to qualify for the semifinals in Season 3 of The Sharks Academic Competition

At the junior level, defending champions Ghana Christian International High showed why they are the school to beat after overpowering Wa-based Tender Care Junior High School. Both sides had been impressive in their earlier contests but experience came to play from the third round (STEM). The Christian High side scored 40 points against Tender Care's 10 points to set up them for victory. 140 – 95 it ended. Christian High qualifies for the semifinals at the juniors level for the second time in a row

The excitement still continues in The Sharks Academic Competition. Next week, it's an all Volta affair as first timers Sonrise Christian High meets with another Volta heavyweight Keta Senior High. The contests shows on TV3 (DSTV 279) every Saturday from 2.30pm and streams live on The Sharks facebook page. The Sharks Youtube page also has all the contests of the competition.

The Sharks all-round competition focuses on core competencies - Literacy, Numeracy, STEM and Social Literacy and is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, supported by Family Health Medical School, Academic City College, Ashesi University, Webster University, Indomie, B5 Plus, Frytol, Fortune Rice, Louisianna State University, University of St. Thomas, Givers Care, Coco Pops and Mcberry biscuits.