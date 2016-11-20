One-On-One with Kumawood actor Mohammed Boniface

Known in real life as Mohammed Boniface (MB), aka Kompany, Blagogee.com caught up with the funny actor on set during the video shooting of Atom recently released music video Ft. Paa Kwasi in Accra.

He shared his acting career and future in an interview with Blagogee.com (BC).

BC: What is your educational background?

MB: I had my basic education at Asofia Asaman but didn’t complete. I reached class 4.

BC: Do you regret not completing formal education?

MB: Yes but now I have moved forward with my life.

BC: Are you thinking of going back to school?

MB: If I want to continue with formal education I would have to start everything from the scratch and that means from KG 1 and I am not brilliant so for now I will find someone to teach me in the house. At least my ‘hello and hi’ I can write.

BC: Apart from acting what else do you do?

MB: I’m a dancer and a comedian so when I’m not acting I do any of these. Sometimes too I moderate (MC) at events for people.

BC: How old is Kompany and are you in any relationship?

MB: I’m 29 years old and for relationship still searching for my right rib.

BC: How do you see Kumawood movie industry?

MB: Kumawood is doing great in the movie industry and my fans should expect more from me.

BC: What advice do you have for upcoming musicians and actress?

MB: They should be humble and be prepared to learn.

Watch this hilarious interview

