Keep evidence of your financial contributions in relationship, marriage — Lawyer Tina advises

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Lawyer Ernestina Obboh Botchwey

Lawyer Ernestina Obboh Botchwey, popularly known as Lawyer Tina, has advised couples and partners in romantic relationships to keep proper records of their financial contributions, especially when jointly acquiring property.

According to her, keeping evidence of such investments is crucial for anyone seeking to recover their fair share if the relationship breaks down. She cautioned that without proper documentation, it may be difficult for the courts to assist an aggrieved partner.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, Ghana Law and More, the family law practitioner urged individuals to ensure that their financial transactions are traceable through bank transfers or mobile money rather than cash.

“If you’re acquiring property with someone like your boyfriend, husband, or wife, evidence is important. Evidence is what you’ll get, 10% or 20%. It is evidence that will allow you to demonstrate that you contributed. It is evidence that when the love ends, you can use to get a share of the things you got together,” she said.

She encouraged people to always include clear descriptions when sending money electronically, such as noting that the funds are for a building or other property-related expenses.

“It is preferable that you send money through your bank account and add a description to it. For example, this money is for the building. Don’t withdraw money from the ATM and hand over physical cash — use bank transfers or mobile money and add some details,” she advised.

To illustrate her point, Lawyer Tina cited the case of Ernestina Beateng v. Phyllis Serwah and Others, in which the Supreme Court ruled that although the plaintiff’s marriage was invalid, she was still entitled to a share of the property because she was able to prove her financial contribution during the period of the relationship.

She emphasized that such cases highlight the importance of documentation in ensuring fairness and justice in property disputes arising from failed relationships.

