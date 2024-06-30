I. Daughter of Zion as we enter the seventh month of the year, let us reflect on the biblical truth that Christianity is a journey, not a destination. Our faith is not a one-time event but a lifelong path of growth, transformation, and discipleship. How is your Christian journey? Are you on the path of Christ or your own path? Are you growing in Christ, or is your Christian life stagnant? Has your encounter with Christ transformed your life? What kind of life are you living? Jesus Christ admonishes us to take up our cross daily and follow Him. This call is not a one-time invitation but a daily summons to surrender, obey, and trust in Him.

II. Son of man, this Christian journey requires us to grow in grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ, be transformed by the renewing of our minds, walk in the Spirit and bear fruit, overcome obstacles, and persevere in faith, as well as draw closer to God and abide in His love. Let us not view our faith as a destination but as a journey to deepen our relationship with God and become more like Jesus Christ. Walking the Christian journey will empower us to embrace the ups and downs, twists and turns, and joys and struggles of this journey, knowing that God is with us every step of the way. We will never be alone on the Christian journey, as Christ's enabling power will strengthen us along the path. As the Apostle Paul reminds us, forgetting what is behind and straining towards what is ahead, I press on towards the goal of winning the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.

III. My beloved sisters and my dear brothers sometimes the Christian journey may be long and lonely, but remember that you are not alone. Sometimes the journey may be slippery, but Christ will hold your hands. Sometimes you may encounter the storms of life along the journey, but Christ will still be the storm. Sometimes you will get on the path of neglect and rejection from friends and loved ones, but remember that you have a friend called Jesus Christ who will never leave or forsake you. Sometimes you may face false accusations, but you have a great advocate in Christ Jesus who will speak for you. Through this journey, you may appear before the judge but do not fear what you should say or do. At that material moment, God will empower you with wisdom and knowledge to defend yourself.

IV. Precious in the Lord, let us press on through this Christian journey. My dear friends, let us journey together in the grace and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Let us remember always that the Christian journey is a path of growth, learning, and deepening our relationship with God. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF HOPE, released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and served the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! May God bless you and guide you on this journey of faith. May you find strength in His presence, wisdom in His Word, and joy in His love.

PRAYER: LORD helps us to understand that Christianity is indeed a journey, not a destination. May you strengthen us to embrace the journey, trust in your guidance, and encourage one another along the way, through Jesus Christ’s name – Amen

