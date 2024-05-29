ModernGhana logo
Sugar-sweetened beverages, fried and processed foods are highly associated with heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes — Professor Agyeman Badu 

Sugar-sweetened beveragesSugar-sweetened beverages
Renowned cellular pathologist and lifestyle wellness consultant, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, has emphasised the critical need for Ghanaians to shift towards consuming local foods to combat the surge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that are leading causes of deaths in the country.

Speaking at the Ghana Shippers Authority Hall at Ridge in Accra on Tuesday, Professor Akosa highlighted that “the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, fried foods, and processed foods are strongly linked to the rise in hypertension, heart diseases, and diabetes.”

These dietary habits, he noted, are significantly contributing to the growing health crisis in Ghana.

"Health promotion is very important," Professor Akosa stated, stressing the importance of adopting healthier eating practices and lifestyles.

He urged Ghanaians to embrace traditional local foods, which are generally more nutritious and less likely to contribute to these diseases.

“Eat gobɛ, koko, koose and stop taking energy drinks,” he advised.

