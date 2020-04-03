15 Tips To Avoid Becoming Unemployable

As recruiters, my associates and I see daily plenty of CVs or LinkedIn profiles for people who have somehow become unemployable.... People who eventhough they are educated and experience, no employer will 'want to touch' them.
I know that I have a way of saying things that might appear harsh or too candid, but I do #care
#Please the truth is that #no_one#will#hire you #if you:
1. Have #bad#hygiene
2. Are #asocial and/or have a #bad#attitude
3. Have #not#learned#anything during the #past few #years
#Start#taking#MOOCs
4. Are #disinterested in the #interview
5. Are a #job_hopper
6. Are ' #invisible' on LinkedIn and/or your #profile is not great
7. #Bad#CV, #Bad#CL, #bad#English too!!
8. #Bad#communication skills
9. #Send out the same #non_customized#CV for every job
10. Are #refusing to #acknowledge#your#market_worth or you are #greedy
( just last week some got upset when we told her that her market value was 800 cedis instead of 1500-1800 that she was told)
11. #Show#no#career#progression... e.g. you have 3-4 jobs and all were junior administrative assistant or you are past 30 and have no team leadership responsibilities
12. #Are#solely#focusing/ #emphasizing#what#you_want rather than what you can bring to an organization
13. Are #not#aware of #your#value as an employee
14. Continue to go to interviews #unprepared and ask #shallow questions
15. Have been already #chronically#employed -in Ghana that is 2+yrs
You can remedy that if you find a great NGO to #volunteer
Irene
(Irene Gloria Addison)
Owner of HIREghana