15 Tips To Avoid Becoming Unemployable

As recruiters, my associates and I see daily plenty of CVs or LinkedIn profiles for people who have somehow become unemployable.... People who eventhough they are educated and experience, no employer will 'want to touch' them.

I know that I have a way of saying things that might appear harsh or too candid, but I do #care

.

#Please the truth is that #no_one #will #hire you #if you:

1. Have #bad #hygiene

.

2. Are #asocial and/or have a #bad #attitude

3. Have #not #learned #anything during the #past few #years

#Start #taking #MOOCs

.

4. Are #disinterested in the #interview

5. Are a #job_hopper

.

6. Are ' #invisible' on LinkedIn and/or your #profile is not great

7. #Bad #CV, #Bad #CL, #bad #English too!!

8. #Bad #communication skills

.

9. #Send out the same #non_customized #CV for every job

10. Are #refusing to #acknowledge #your #market_worth or you are #greedy

( just last week some got upset when we told her that her market value was 800 cedis instead of 1500-1800 that she was told)

11. #Show #no #career #progression... e.g. you have 3-4 jobs and all were junior administrative assistant or you are past 30 and have no team leadership responsibilities

12. #Are #solely #focusing/ #emphasizing #what #you_want rather than what you can bring to an organization

13. Are #not #aware of #your #value as an employee

14. Continue to go to interviews #unprepared and ask #shallow questions

15. Have been already #chronically #employed -in Ghana that is 2+yrs

You can remedy that if you find a great NGO to #volunteer

Irene

(Irene Gloria Addison)

Owner of HIREghana