Who Is Hon. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah?

Hon Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Hon Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah is a seasoned political campaign strategist with over 15 years of active political campaigning. He played a vital role in the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ election campaigns of 2004 and 2008 and subsequently, the John Mahama 2012 campaign.

PERSONAL & FAMILY

He is a committed Christian and married with four children.

OUTSIDE POLITICS

Outside politics, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah is involved in entrepreneurship, events management, public relations and human resource management consultancy.

He is an astute motivational speaker with several speaking engagements like Africa’s Economic Development; Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment; and other youth-related issues held in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Canada and Germany.

He has instituted the Youth LEADERSHIP and EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT under the EAA COUNSULT and the NEW MILLENNIUM FOUNDATION to provide MOTIVATION, DIRECTION LEADERSHIP and MENTORSHIP mainly to Students in our Tertiary Institutions.

He has also published a motivational book entitled ‘SEVEN STEPS TO FULFILLING YOUR PURPOSE AND MISSION IN LIFE.’

ACADEMIC

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah is currently part of a programme titled: ‘Transforming Leadership for the 21st Century Africa,’ which is a collaboration between Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and the Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications.

Graduate Fellow, Harvard University

He became a Graduate Fellow of the John F. Kennedy School of Governance in Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States (US), and offered a Senior Executive Fellows Program in 2016.

Defense Academy, UK

He attended the Defense Academy of the UK in June 2015, and trained in key aspects of Leadership and Change Management in addressing the risk of corruption within the Defence and Security Sector, Procurement, and Human Resource Management and on operations in Finance

Bachelor & Masters Degrees

He had his Bachelor of Arts (B.A. Hons.) in English, Drama and Linguistics from the University of Ghana, Legon in 1996. He later attained his Master of Arts (M.A.) in International Affairs in 2002 from the same university.

Journalism

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah also has a Certificate in Public Relations from the Ghana institute of Journalism (GIJ), Accra.

Certificate in Business & Administrative Computing, London

In addition, he has a Certificate in Business & Administrative Computing from the London College of Computing & Electronics.

‘O’ & ‘A’ Levels

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah had his General Certificate Examinations, Ordinary Level (GCE ‘O’ Level) education at Okuapeman Secondary School in 1984 and attained his Advanced Level (GCE ‘A’ Level) Certificate at the Winneba Secondary School in 1998.

STUDENT LEADERSHIP & ACTIVISM

SRC President

Hon Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah was a Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Ghana from 1994-1996

Exceptional Achievements As SRC President:



Radio Universe

Water tanks

As SRC president, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah ensured the establishment of Radio Universe (105.7FM), the first officially authorised private radio station in Ghana on the university of Ghana campus.

He facilitated the provision of water tanks in all halls of residence during his tenure of office as S.R.C. president.

First Ever Ghana Universities Festival

He organised the first ever Ghana universities festival of Arts and Culture – GUFAC ’96, which showcased students of the universities portraying the rich culture of Ghana.

Exchange Programmes

Organised exchange programs involving over 150 students to the USA as S.R.C. President and NUGS coordinating secretary in 1996 and 1997 respectively (Montclaire State University, Monmouth University and School for International Training – S.I.T.)

Dinner Dance for Leadership of Political Parties

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah successfully organised a dinner dance for the leadership of all political parties in the run-up to the December 1996 elections under the auspices of NUGS at the Labadi Beach Hotel under the theme: “NATIONAL RECONCILIATION- THE ROLE OF THE YOUTH IN ENSURING FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN THE LECTORAL PROCESS”

POLITICAL / SPECIAL EXPERIENCE



Director of Elections, NDC

The 52-year old politician is presently the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Parliamentary Candidate

Member, NDC Media & Publicity Committee

Hon Afriyie-Ankra was the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the 2000 election. He placed 2with 42% of total votes cast just after 3 months of campaigning.

He was appointed member of the media and publicity committee of the NDC in May 2001.

Deputy General Secretary (Operations)

Having emerged deputy General Secretary of the NDC at the 2005 Congress in Koforidua, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah remained in that position until the NDC won the 2008 elections.

He was in charge of operations, as Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and assisted the substantive General Secretary to draw up programmes and strategies for the party and spoke for and on behalf of the party, while taken up general administrative work for the party.

Deputy Campaign Spokesperson for Prof. JEA Mills- 2002

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was Deputy Campaign Spokesperson for the Prof. JEA Mills 2002 campaign during the presidential primaries of the NDC.

Deputy National Campaign Manager Of Mills Campaign- 2008

He was also the Deputy National Campaign Coordinator of the Prof JEA Mills campaign in the 2008 general elections.

He competently discharged his responsibility as Deputy Campaign Coordinator, in drawing up campaign programmes and strategies, speaking for and on behalf of the flagbearer, raising funds for the campaign and ensuring adequate allocation of resources in meeting the needs of the campaign.

Youngest Deputy Campaign Manager

He was the youngest Deputy Campaign Manager in Ghanaian political history

National Campaign Manager Of Mahama Campaign - 2012

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was the Campaign Coordinator of the John Mahama Presidential Campaign in the 2012 elections.

As National Campaign Manager, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah crafted a national campaign strategy and led the national campaign implementation in liaison with party leadership and other stakeholders. He eloquently articulated the party’s winsome vision at all political forums aside of managing the entire campaign field operations

POSITIONS HELD:

National Executive Coordinating Secretary of NUGS

Having successfully served his term as SRC president, he became the National Executive Coordinating Secretary of the Ghana National Union of Students (NUGS) from 1996-1997.

University Of Professional Studies (UPS)

Between 2005 and 2008, he was a lecturer and head of the English and Communication Studies Department of the University of Professional Studies (UPS) in Accra.

At UPS, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was a Lecturer and Head of Communication Studies, with the responsibility of Teaching, Research and Administration. He was also Hall Master and Head of English/Communication Department.

Deputy Minister for Local Government & Rural Development

In 2009, President JEA Mills appointed Hon Afriyie-Ankrah Deputy Minister for Local Government & Rural Development. In this position, he had the responsibility of assisting the Minister of Local Government & Rural Development to initiate, advance, and promote Local Government policies in line with government’s vision.

Minister of Youth & Sports and Minister

He was later appointed Minister of Youth and Sports in February 2013 by President Mahama. As Minister of Youth & Sports from February 2013 to July 2014, he led the ministry to develop policies in line with government’s vision

Minister of State at the Office of the President

He was Minister of state at the Office of the President from 2014- 2017, where he worked directly with the Chief of Staff.

Legal Resources Centre

Mechanical Lloyd Co. Ltd

Between June 2001 and June 2003, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah worked at the Legal Resources Centre. He held the position of Research Officer and Special Assistant to the programmes director with the responsibility of drawing up programmes. He was also tasked with the duty of organising stakeholders, policy makers, opinion leaders, legislators and government officials to hold round table discussions, seminars, workshops and symposia towards the passage of various parliamentary legislations under USAID sponsorship.

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was at the Mechanical Lloyd Co. Ltd. from September 1998 to September 2000 as sales and marketing executive. He was the sales and marketing representative for Land Rover vehicles, building a database of prospects & presentation of products and preparation and implementation of action plans analysis in addition to monitoring and evaluation of competitor products/prices.

Annrose Protocol Services Ltd

Before he joined Mechanical Lloyd Co. Ltd., Hon Afriyie-Ankrah worked at Annrose Protocol Services Ltd. from February 1998 to August 1998. Whiles there, he was Operations Manager, with the responsibility of Public Relations and was the event management consultant for the first Emancipation Day celebration In Ghana. He also undertook protocol duties for invited guests and government Officials.

Permanent Secretariat of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)

In May 1996 Hon Afriyie-Ankrah became the Executive Coordinating Secretary at the Permanent Secretariat of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), a position he held until October 1997. He was head of the Permanent Secretariat and Chief Administrator and Director of NUGS. His duty there was to organise and implement initiatives, policies and decisions of the union.

Orbit Travel and Tours Ltd

In between 1995 and 1996, Orbit Travel And Tours Ltd, Accra was Hon Afriyie-Ankrah’s place of work. His position there was Public Relations, Sales and Marketing Representative to the various universities with responsibility for proposals and contracts to foreign institutions for exchange programmes.

He organised tour packages and mobilised students through screening orientation and induction courses, organised student leaders on exchange programs in the United States Of America (USA) and prepared programmes & tours for visiting foreign students.

Grasam Enterprises

From 1989 to 1992, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was the sales, marketing and public relations officer for Grasam Enterprises, which dealt in general goods, import & export. He was special assistant to the managing director and supervised clearing/shipment of goods to and from the ports. He was also in-charge of advertising and sales promotion, debt collection and distribution of goods to various outlets.

Amoga Works (Garment Factory), London

Between 1984 and 1986, Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was the personal assistant to the Managing Director and sales manager of Amoga Works, a garment factory in London. He was responsible for purchasing and distribution of goods to factory outlets.

EDUCATION MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE



Hon Afriyie-Ankrah was a member of the University of Ghana Council from September 1994 to June 1996.

He is a life board member Of Princeland Academy, Tema, Ghana from October 1997 till date.

He is Executive Director of new millennium foundation, a youth-based, educational, leadership and motivational organisation since 1998 to date.

He was the Executive Coordinating Secretary, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from January 1996 to August 1998.

SELECTION OF CONFERENCES AND SEMINARS ATTENDED

Hon Afriyie-Amkrah Attended various conferences, seminars and workshops on Security, Legislative Facilitation, Politics, Democratic Consolidation, National Reconciliation, Regional Integration, Environmental Management and Tertiary Education. Here are a few:

Building Integrity for Senior Leader’s Course, British Defence Academy, London in June 2015.

Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Jamaica. Theme: Study tour of social protection programs in selected countries as part of south-south cooperation. Topic: Social protection programs in selected countries sponsored by the world bank- August 2012

Korea. Theme: Regional development planning training, Topic: Urban and regional planning- February 15-17, 2010

Marakesh, Morocco. Theme: Africities Summit 2009- December 16-20, 2009

Montclaire University, USA. Theme: The American cultural experience exchange program between NUGS and Mont-Claire State University- The American cultural experience- July 14 –29, 1996

Ghana Bar Association Conference under the theme: ‘Political and Social Challenges of the 1996 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections (Part I)’ at Volta Hotel, Akosombo.

Ghana Bar Association Conference under the theme: ‘Political and Social Challenges Of The 1996 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections (Part I)’ At the City Hotel in Kumasi in April 1996.

Symposium By NUGS on National Reconciliation on November 18, 1996. The theme was: ‘National Reconciliation Towards Free, Fair and Peaceful Elections,’ in 1996 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Parliament/FES Public Forum On Regionalism And Development under the theme: ‘Regionalism And Development’ at the Teachers’ Hall, Accra

A USAID, UNFPA, NPC, MHO, CEDPA, JHU/PCS Sponsored summit under the theme: ‘National Adolescent Reproductive Health’, The venue was Novotel in Accra on September 16-20, 1996.

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and International Atomic Energy

Agency Seminar. The Theme Was: ‘Understanding The Implementation Of The Regulations On Radioactive Waste Management In Ghana’ At The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission. The date was October 9-11, 1996.

SELECTION OF SPEECHES/PAPERS PRESENTED AT INTERNATIONAL & LOCAL CONFERENCES AND FORA

Hon Afriyie-Ankrah has delivered speeches, presented papers and addresses at major local and international conferences in their hundreds. Here are a few:

25TH Anniversary of the formation of the Czech Republic, Goodwill Message from the Leader of Government Delegation to the 25th Anniversary of the formation of the Czech Republic- 17th October, 2013

YOUTH/ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCES:



Berlin, Germany- Theme: 2nd Euro-African Conference, 2014. Topic: In an increasingly globalized marketplace opportunities for young entrepreneurs are greater than they have ever been. How can European and African nations ensure future business leaders get the support they need?”- April 2014

Berlin, Germany- 1st Euro-African Conference, 2013. Topic: Youth of Africa, A New Mindset Arising?- 27th March-4th April 2013

Ontario, Canada. Theme: ‘Friends of Africa Economic Conference’ Topic: Private Sector Participation in Africa- 2013

Papua New Guinea- Commonwealth Youth Minister’s Conference.

Accra, Ghana- Theme: 5th African Youth and Governance Conference. Keynote Speaker and host Minister- 7-9 August 2013

Accra, Ghana- Theme: Implementation of the National Youth Policy. Address at the Roundtable Discussion on the Implementation of the National Youth Policy- 27th February 2013

Accra, Ghana- Theme: MasterCard Foundation International Forum on Youth Job Creation. Speech by the Hon. Minister on the Initiatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on job creation- October 2013

SPECIAL AWARDS

Among special awards received by Hon Afriyie-Ankrah are:

Certificate of Distinction by SRC, University of Ghana, Legon

Certificate of Honour by National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)

Certificate of Participation by the American Cultural Experience in Montclaire State University, USA.

Certificate of Honor by Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), for being an exceptional sports Minister- May 17, 2014

Certificate of Recognition by Patriots Club of Ghana, for being the most hardworking sports Minister- March 2014

Certificate of Honor by Ghana Supporters Union, for being the most hardworking Sports and Youth Minister- February 2014

Certificate of Honor by Office of the National Chief Imam, for being the most hardworking Sports and Youth Minister- February 2014

Certificate of Honor by Patriots Club of Ghana, for being and exceptional Campaign Manager at the 2012 Presidential elections- March 2013

Certificate of Honor by Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), UPS, Legon for being a hardworking Youth and Sports Minister- 2013

Certificate of Recognition by Youth Bridge Foundation, for being an exceptional Youth and Sports Minister- 2013

Prestigious Award by Tertiary Education Institutions Network, Accra Polytechnic for being an outstanding Minister- 2013

Certificate of Honor by Tertiary Education and Institutions Network, Accra City Campus of the University of Ghana for being an exceptional Youth and Sports Minister- 2013

Certificate of Honor by Atiavi Development Association for being a development oriented Minister- 2012

Certificate of Appreciation by Patriots Club of Ghana for being an exceptional speaker at their event- 2012

Certificate of Honor by Tertiary Education and Institutions Network, UPS for being an exceptional speaker at their just ended event- 2012

Certificate of Honor by National Union of Ghana Students for exceptional achievement

Certificate of Distinction by SRC of the University of Ghana for being an achievement oriented SRC President- 1996

Certificate of Participation by Mont Claire University, USA for leading and participation in the American Cultural Exchange Program- 1996.

Source: The Catalyst Newspaper