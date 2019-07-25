The negative perception of women existed in the centuries and now. Perceptions are transferred from one generation to another. Almost every country holds prejudice against women. Women are perceived to be weak, emotional, indecisive, disclosing information, giving up too quickly, passive, etc. women are denied of occupying some positions in organizations, institutions, and the society at large. Most women are appointed as deputies instead of being the head. Women who are fortunate to occupy high positions do much better than men due to what is embedded in them.

The fact is women do not know who they are; therefore, men decide for them, limiting them from exploring the element within them. Women in natural have strong zeal, open-minded in viewing the brighter side of nothing, women are natural incubators of ideas; bringing forth the solutions to a phenomenal theorem, filled with principled orderings.

A desperate woman is an untamed sea ready to swallow up anyone who becomes an obstacle to achieve her dreams. She unleashes the dragon in her. Do you know women are powerful? And that scares men away. Women occupying high positions are seen as a threat to men. Why do men fear women secretly?

A desperate woman is ambitious, as the tireless wolf, so far as she is alive she will keep pursuing. The thirst of her desires cannot be quenched. A desperate woman is an untamed sea ready to swallow up anyone who becomes an obstacle to achieve her dreams. She unleashes the dragon in her.

Let us pave way for her to achieve her goals. For women are what make up the world; the world revolves around them. Life is with them. Get closer to a desperate woman through understanding and with patience to see the light at the end of the tunnel. A desperate woman is all you need for survival. Believe in her to gain her trust. She is the angel the world needs.

It is about high time we change the perception of women.