Liver Cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma)

The liver is one of the most vital organs in the human body. Like the heart, the liver has many functions that support-life in humans. The liver filters the blood from the digestive tract before transporting to various parts of the body. The liver detoxifies substances and purifies the blood. Production of proteins for blood plasma is another function of the liver. Also the liver aids in the production of bile, stores glycogen, minerals, and vitamins. However, the liver like any other part of the body should be given much attention.

Men are at high risk of getting liver disease than women. Liver disease is on the rise each day. Liver cancer may begin in the liver known as hepatocellular carcinoma or spread from other parts of the body to the liver is called metastatic liver cancer. Liver cancer may not show early symptoms. Symptoms appear at an advanced stage.

Symptoms of liver cancer

Jaundice; malfunctioning liver is not able to clear up the substance known as bilirubin. Bilirubin builds up in the eyes and skin and appears yellowish.

Nausea

Weight loss

Abdominal pains

Bleeding

Loss of appetite or feeling fullness

Fatigue and weakness

Causes liver cancer

Cirrhosis

Family history of liver disease

Diabetes and obesity

Chronic Hepatitis B and C

Heavy consumption of alcohol

Other related liver diseases

Prevention



Vaccinate against hepatitis B

Do not share sharp objects or unsterilized object

Know the health status of your partner

Drink enough water

Liver cancer can be diagnosed through blood tests, CT scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), PET, angiograms, and ultrasound tests.