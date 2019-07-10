How To Treat Acne In 3 Days

Acne is a common skin condition of young people in which pimples keep appearing on the face, back and chest. This happens as a result of clogged and swollen oil glands in the skin. Acne breakout can have significant effect on quality of life. Chronic acne causes black spots and scars. Major causes of acne are:

Poor hygiene

Stress

Excessive sweating

Some skin products

Hormonal changes

Medical condition

Skin care

Avoid pricking pimples with nails, to prevent deep infection and scars.

Do not touch the face with dirty hands

Wipe sweat immediately to prevent sweat from drying up on the skin, this causes bacteria to grow.

Avoid scrubbing damaged skin on the face because extra irritations may occur.

Stop using skin product that causes allergies

Wash your face at least twice daily

The cheapest and fastest way to clear acne is right here

Ingredients needed

Baking soda (one tablespoon)

baking soda is a fabulous exfoliant. Baking soda exfoliate scarred or dead skin and reveal new skin.

3 cloves of garlic

Garlic contains allicin that helps to kill bacteria and also helps reduce swelling of acne.

Honey (two table spoon)

Honey has microbial, antioxidant anti-inflammatory, cleansing and healing properties which aids in effective treatment of acne.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil kills bacteria that causes pimples because tea tree has antibacterial properties. It helps to clear all bacteria contributing to the growth of acne.

Method

Combine all the four ingredient and blend to obtain smooth paste.

Pat the face with wet hot towel water to open up the pores.

Smear the mixture evenly on the affected area.

Leave the mask on the face for 15 minutes.

Wash and apply mild moisturizer.

Continue the process two times daily for 3 days.