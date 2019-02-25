True Protection 1

Memory Verse: Psalms 91:1 NLT

"Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty."

The greatest challenge of men all over the world today is the challenge of protection. Many have joined all sorts of groups with the intention of having security. Others have gone to the extent of having covenants with all forms of satanic groups in order to have protection. True protection comes from the Almighty God.

Our text today suggest the need for us to live in the shelter of the Most High. Living in the shelter of the Most High deals with our daily walk with the Lord. Living every day knowing the Lord is the shelter covering one's life is enough protection for the child of God. Throughout scripture, God keeps assuring us of His protection for us.

Although the protection of the Lord is open to us, the text suggests that we must live in the shelter of the Most High to have it. Let's consider the word 'those'. Meaning not every child of God will automatically access God's protection. It is available to only those who deliberately consider living under the shadow of the Almighty.

Rest is from God. Rest from the troubles of this evil world comes only from the Lord as we consider living in the shelter of the Most High. We then abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Glory to God.

Abiding under the shadow of the Almighty is one of the safest places to be in life. Meaning we now live where God is. We see Him with us, no wonder we are able to enjoy His shadow. Today access the true protection of the Most High by living in Him.

Remain blessed.

25/02/19