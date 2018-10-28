What Do You Consider When Choosing A Church?

Sometimes we get caught up with all the negative aspects of a church, that we forget the whole purpose of going to church, Christ!

So how do you know when you’ve found yourself a good church home?

After visiting a church at least three times, ask yourself these questions:

Is this church a place where I can connect with God and worship him freely?

Consider what style of worship will allow you to most freely express adoration to God. Some churches have contemporary music, some have traditional. Some sing hymns, others sing choruses. Some have full bands, others have orchestras and choirs. Since worship is a key part of our church experience, be sure to give the style of worship serious consideration.

Will I learn about the Bible here?

The most important part of the messages are those that come directly from the Word of God. If you are not hearing the Word of God and if they are not reading out of the Bible, then find another church. The Word of God is not a feel-good, live-a-better-life message. It should do two things: Comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.

Is fellowship and community outreach encouraged?

Sometimes new Christians need someone to help them in their Christian walk. A positive force, maybe a small group. Same goes for Community Outreach. Help someone else come to know Christ just as you have.

Are people’s lives being changed?

I love to watch my Pastor at work every Sunday! It’s amazing to see people who come to church with a closed mind, leave with an open heart. Love it!

Is there a place for me to serve in the church, and opportunities to pray with other believers?

You want your church to be a place where you can connect with other believers. Some churches offer a very simple ministry approach and others extend an elaborate system of classes, programs, productions and more. So, for instance, if you’re single and want a church with a single’s ministry, be sure to check into this before joining.

Does the church “reach out” by sending missionaries, and through financial giving and local outreach?

Do you have a yearning to help others? If so, look for a church with a strong background in outreach. In today’s churches, there’s pretty much every kind of outreach you can think of. (prison outreach, homeless outreach, sidewalk outreach etc.) Also, you want a church that will be there for you in your time of need.

Is this where God wants me to be?

Pray and ask God to lead you where He sees fit. Sometimes it’s not meant for us to go where our friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, or maybe even our parents attend church. Go where you’re going to grow in Christ. Is the overall message of the church something that ministers to your soul every week.

If you can say yes to these questions, then you’ve found a good church home.