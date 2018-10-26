Yes! you can make your own sardines at home with this simple method! Follow the instructions below.

Ingredients

1 kilo small fish (two to three inches long, leave the scales)

2 cups olive or vegetable oil

2 bay leaves (laurel)

6 pieces cloves (clavo de comer),

2 small red chili (siling labuyo)

2 pieces six-inch-long carrots (peeled, sliced thinly into rounds)

1 tablespoon rock salt

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

1/4 cup brandy (optional)

Put all ingredients in a pressure cooker. Pressure cook for 20 minutes. Cool before opening the pressure cooker. Serve.

Or carefully transfer the sardines to clean, sterilized bottles, arranging the fishes standing up. Cover and close bottles. Invert on a steamer. Steam over high heat for 20 minutes. Turn off the fire. Leave to cool for one hour, cover side down.

Ernest Reynoso Gala