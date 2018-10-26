Ing. Emmanuel Adams Is The Only African Among 13 Laureates Who Will Be Celebrated By The World Federation Of Engineering Organizations

Thirty-two-year-old Ghanaian engineer, Emmanuel Adams is out there being his excellent self and making sure that Ghana is noticed by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO).

He is one of the 13 who were chosen out of more than 140 people to have the honour of getting their articles published in the 50th-anniversary booklet of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations.

The aim of the competition is to recognise the contributions of young engineers in leading sustainable development projects.

Adams’ incredible work as part of the World Bank funded project that is aimed at extending potable water supply to low-income neighbourhoods such as Chorkor, Teshie old town, Mamomo and others will be celebrated and shared with the world

Though he currently works with the Ghana Water Company Limited as a Management Trainee and stationed at the Ashaiman West District under the Tema Region, it is his work as the Project Coordinator and Resident Engineer for the water project that will be highlighted in the WFEO booklet.

His former company, ABP Consult was contracted as the consultant for the project that has now given accessible water supply to more than 3,000 homes that hitherto had no water supply or sourced water from rather old pipes.

“I am very happy about the project because it made sure that people had access to a basic human need. Instead of paying GHS 1,500 as connection fee, the beneficiaries of this project were charged only GHS 200 as connection fee to the Ghana Water Company water supply systems. This is a lifesaver considering the income levels of the beneficiaries,” Emmanuel told Kuulpeeps in an exclusive interview yesterday.

Before these homes benefited from the project Emmanuel tirelessly worked on with the rest of the team under the leadership of Ing. Albert Ogyiri, CEO ABP Consult Ltd, the people had to contend with either nonexistent or weak and old water distribution lines which made the regular supply of water a rather herculean task.

Their job was to supervise the laying of new ones, increase the network to reach more homes and increase the hydraulic of the pipelines in the project beneficiary neighbourhoods.

In addition, they had to construct 120 standpipes out of which 64 have been completed – the project which started in 2016 is still ongoing.

“GWCL is on track in dealing with non-revenue water with measures such as E-billing systems. This system among others will help reduce non-revenue water, which will enable GWCL meet its revenue targets,” he added.

Another major factor accounting for non-revenue water is illegal connection or water theft because the consumer is not charged or billed for using the water in such circumstances.

Emmanuel is hopeful of the future as a father to his son Emmanuel Nana Kojo Adams and a husband to his wife Gifty Afrakuma Adams.

Emmanuel is a KNUST alumnus who graduated in 2009 with a BSC in Engineering. In 2014, he secured a Tullow scholarship to study at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom where he graduated in 2015 with an MSC in Water and Environmental Engineering.

Before his scholarship, he had been working with ABP Consult for his National Service and subsequent full-time employment. He went back to ABP Consult upon his return from the UK in 2015.

He recently joined the Ghana Water Company Limited as a full-time employee where he hopes to help the company improve on its impressive track record.