Nestlé’s Maggi Holds Exclusive Premiere Of “Yelo Pѐppѐ” Series In Ghana

Nestlé’s MAGGI® has launched MAGGI Yelo Pèppè, a unique online nutrition education series to celebrate contemporary African cuisine and promote healthy lifestyle with an Exclusive Premiere in Accra.

The thirteen-week programme highlights the numerous challenges that modern African women face when finding balance between providing nutritious and healthy food for their family and the demands of a modern life.

MAGGI® has been inspiring millions of women to use local ingredients to cook healthy-tasty meals for their families through its highly successful nutrition roadshows. With its Yelo Pèppè Series, MAGGI® partnered Google’s YouTube and collaborated with Ghanaian Award-Winning Film Director and Writer, Shirley Frimpong-Manso to bring Central and West African audience the richest video content possible.

The Series adopts a new and innovative way to connect with modern consumers who are increasingly active on Social Media, affirming the fact that healthy cooking can be exciting without having to compromise on taste.

The weekly programme available on the MAGGI® YouTube channel will also offer viewers extra content such as beloved African recipes dressed with a health twist, lifestyles discussions and nutrition tips created in collaboration with some of the best regional food influencers and Nestlé Nutritionists.

Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestlé Central & West Africa, said: “MAGGI® is committed to promote healthy homemade cooking with local and familiar ingredients. We want to connect with more than 10 million people on the importance of eating a nutritious diet, adopting healthy lifestyles and maintaining a sense of wellbeing.”

The series illustrates how MAGGI® is contributing to Nestlé’s purpose of “enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future”. Nestlé is committed to enable healthier and happier lives by offering tastier and healthier choices, inspiring people to lead healthier lives and building, sharing and applying nutrition knowledge.

Yelo Peppè is also a concrete expression of the four MAGGI® ‘Simply Good’ commitments announced in 2017:

• To use more familiar and common ingredients;

• To improve the nutritional profile of its products, working on salt and sodium reduction, in addition to the fortification in iron;

• To create more value for the society and the community by increasing local sourcing and contributing to the local economy;

• To raise awareness and contribute to nutrition education about healthy lifestyles, cooking and diets.

