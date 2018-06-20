How To Become A Mobile Money Agent In Ghana

Photo culled from Prime News Ghana

MTN Mobile Money has employed many people since its commencement. Become MTN mobile money agent and enjoy commissions on transactions you perform for MTN mobile money users. Below are all the requirements you need to become MTN mobile money agent.

Business Documentation (Mandatory) :

Prospective agent, you must have registered as a LIMITED company or equivalent with existing outlets ready to offer under the company names and provide the below business documents.

Business Registration Certificate

Provide a valid national photo ID (Voter’s ID/ National ID/ NHIS ID/ Driver’s License/ Passport/SSNIT ID).

Agent Documentation Requirements

Prospective agent shall complete the below documents:

Agent Location and Structure

In accordance with EMI (E-money Issuer) guidelines, prospective Agents must also meet the required structure and location requirements below:

Permanent structure in the form of Brick and Mortar, Semi-permanent structure (Defined) is required for a Agent outlet. These structures should be placed within 50-100 meters radius. Wooden structures popularly known as kiosks and Space2Space Umbrella outlets do not meet the standard requirement.

Agent Capital Requirement:

Agents are required to have a startup capital of GH¢ 4,000.

Processing of Documents:



Please note that MTN Mobile Money shall respond via email or phone to all applicants upon receipt of their application. Applications received shall be vetted to ensure they meet all requirements. Presenting fake documents in support of agent applications is a criminal offence and MTN Mobile Money reserves the right to reject any applications that do not meet the requirements above and take such action as may be necessary in respect thereof. Successful applicants shall be informed via email or phone about the status of their application. Processing of a successful application shall take a minimum or maximum of twenty three (23) working days from the date on which the application is received. Successful applicants shall be notified via email or phone call upon completion of service.

These are all you need to become MTN mobile money agent.

Enjoy a new financial experience!