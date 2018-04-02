A Journalist With A Drive To Protect Children’s Right And Passion For Education

Photo credit - Swagofafrica

Auguster Asantewa Boateng had been working as a journalist for a local TV station in Ghana for about two years and a crucial aspect of her job meant she move to the field for news stories.

It was during this period that she conceived an idea about establishing a human rights advocacy organisation- The Butterfly Effect to serve as a safe haven for the less privileged in rural communities.

“Being a working journalist means meeting and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds and I had the opportunity to engage with a number of marginalised people while covering their stories for the media house I worked for,” she told modernghana.com in an interview.

It was a turning point in her life which inspired her to move beyond just telling stories to lend a helping hand and empower the less privileged to move beyond their limitations and lead a fulfilling life.

So in March 2017, the Butterfly Effect was established to fulfill that purpose and she has since never looked back.

The Butterfly Effect, according to her is a not-for-profit organisation and human rights advocacy initiative with the aim of using effective and sustainable strategies to promote and protect the rights of the African child/youth by focusing on their health, education and empowerment.

“It aims at creating an environment that supports children/youth, increase educational and health opportunities for the vulnerable in rural communities through viable social schemes and an informed knowledge that contributes to a higher standard of living,” she explained.

The organization since its inception, has organized empowerment summit for over 200 Junior High School Girls (JHS) girls and about 50 orphan girls. These orphans were taught the art of soap making which will serve as a source of livelihood for them.

In education, The Butterfly Effect has partnered an organization that is into building of libraries in rural communities and organizing reading clinics for children in the area.

The organization additionally, does reproductive health and sex education for young people.

In all these the boys are not left out as plans are underway to organize an empowerment project for boys.

When asked about future projects, Miss Boateng revealed that it has a pending initiative in the senior correctional centre in Nsawam Prisons and also reading tours in orphanages.

Just a year into her exploits and she has won an award already- The “Most Outstanding Female Personality In Education” award at the 4th Feminine Ghana Achievement Award.

“For me, winning the award means more work…Focusing on our mission and reaching a larger audience.

“The award is a humbling opportunity that hard work is rewarding, that our work is recognized and appreciated. The award means we only have to push harder and not relent.”

She’s optimistic about the future and has decided not to relent on her efforts in making the World a better place for children and the youth.

“We have an educational fund for rural school kids and a support system for teen mothers and so the future of butterfly effect is to be able to establish these two major projects alongside other programs,” she further said.